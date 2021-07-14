Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.90 ($0.65).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 59 ($0.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.46 ($0.62). 46,801,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,423,422. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market capitalization of £33.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.63.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 181,904 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.