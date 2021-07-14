Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.48

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $883.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

