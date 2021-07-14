Lor Inc Sells 23,540 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Lor Inc sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Lor Inc sold 200,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

RES stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $996.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RPC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RPC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.