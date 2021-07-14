LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 50,905 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

