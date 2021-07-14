Lululemon Athletica (NYSE:LULU) Stock Price Up 3.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) rose 3.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $384.33 and last traded at $382.93. Approximately 47,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,268,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.77.

Specifically, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NYSE:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

