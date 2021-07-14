Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG stock remained flat at $C$10.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.47.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.