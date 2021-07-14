Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,540,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $15,134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,615,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,065,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,060,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

