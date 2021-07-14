MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -857.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,112. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after buying an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after purchasing an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.