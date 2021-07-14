MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 4,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 820,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after purchasing an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.