Madison Dearborn Partners Llc Sells 17,250,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.

OPCH opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.