Madison Dearborn Partners Llc Sells 17,250,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPCH) Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00.
OPCH opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
About Option Care Health
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.