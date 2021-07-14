Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $194.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

MSGS stock opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

