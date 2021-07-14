Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.86. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

