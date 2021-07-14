Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 876 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.36.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

