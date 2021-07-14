Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NYSE WEC opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.