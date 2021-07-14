Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $369,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

