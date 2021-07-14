Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,264 shares of company stock worth $5,703,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

