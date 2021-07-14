Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 115 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $506.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $509.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

