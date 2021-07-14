Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 88 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Shares of TXN opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

