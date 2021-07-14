Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $779.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

