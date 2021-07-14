Mainframe Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00861101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About Mainframe

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

