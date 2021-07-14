Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 292,288 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,288 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for about 2.7% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Laureate Education worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,401,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 1,397,687 shares in the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 609,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

LAUR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 2,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,870. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

