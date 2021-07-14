Mark A. Velleca Sells 30,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $659,100.00.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 5,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,420. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.