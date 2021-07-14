Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $26,985,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

Shares of FB opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.09. The company has a market cap of $998.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 160,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,755,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

