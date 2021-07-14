Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $381,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

SRC stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

