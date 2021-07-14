Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $201,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JD.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

