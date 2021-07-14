Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $221,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $289.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

