Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,805 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,475 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 20,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,543. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,892. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

