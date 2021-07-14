Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Mattel posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 98,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,545. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

