Matthew Kalish Sells 57,622 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NYSE:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

DKNG stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

