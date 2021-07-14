MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 201,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 158,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $793,667.02. Also, EVP J. Scott Enright sold 5,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,400 shares of company stock valued at $835,912 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. MediaCo has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

