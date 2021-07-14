Menard Financial Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $427.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.93. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $142.15 and a one year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

