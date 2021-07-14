Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Lyft by 22.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lyft by 29.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Lyft by 4,081.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 840,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 820,446 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 178.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,169,000 after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $11,345,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.19.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

