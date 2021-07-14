Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,910,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $289.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

