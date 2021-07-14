Merewether Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,989 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.97. 45,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

