Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Up 4.4%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 14,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 394,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

