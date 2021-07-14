MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 107,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MFA Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $2,027,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.