MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:MFA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 107,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MFA Financial by 68.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,467,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 41,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth $2,027,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
