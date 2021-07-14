M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clare Bousfield Acquires 66 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield bought 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.61. M&G plc has a 52-week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

