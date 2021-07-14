MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. trimmed its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties makes up about 0.3% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $67,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

