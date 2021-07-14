Michael R. Dumais Sells 6,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. 137,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

