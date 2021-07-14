Michael R. Dumais Sells 6,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00.
Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. 137,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,955. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.
RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
