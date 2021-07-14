Michael Scarpelli Sells 26,821 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $6,737,971.62.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

