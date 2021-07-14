Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64.

Snap stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

