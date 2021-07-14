Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.87. 3,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,816. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $182.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

