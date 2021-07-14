Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson Sells 15,000 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$21,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,589,088.84.

Shares of ML traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.20 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 55.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$337.45 million and a P/E ratio of -29.15.

Get Millennial Lithium alerts:

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.