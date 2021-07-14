Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $36.40 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $366.51 or 0.01117292 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $36.40 million and approximately $113,822.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 99,322 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

