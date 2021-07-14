Mizuho Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $134.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

BHVN opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $123.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

