MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,269 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 228,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15.

