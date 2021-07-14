MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

