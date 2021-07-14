MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.