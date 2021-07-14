MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $411,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,925 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

