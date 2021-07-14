MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

